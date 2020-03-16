Log in
NASDAQ : Landsvirkjun successfully issues debut SDG-linked US Private Placement

03/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
Landsvirkjun
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Landsvirkjun successfully issues debut SDG-linked US Private Placement

Landsvirkjun has signed an agreement with US and UK institutional investors to issue USD 80 million senior unsecured notes in the US Private Placement ('USPP') market. The issue reiterates Landsvirkjun's focus on sustainability-linked financing, linking the pricing of the notes to the company's carbon sequestration targets, in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal ('SDG') 13 on climate action.

The offering was very well received, with an order book which was multiple times oversubscribed. The attractiveness of this funding opportunity was enhanced by the ability of the US and UK investors to provide short-dated notes in a favourable rate environment. The notes have a 3-year maturity and carry a fixed interest rate of 2.51%, with semi-annual payments. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The issuance demonstrates Landsvirkjun's continued commitment and focus on sustainable development and follows the execution of a USD 150 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility in 2019 and the successful placing of a USD 200 million green bond in the USPP market in 2018.


First European SDG-linked USPP

Landsvirkjun is the first issuer in Europe of an SDG-linked USPP. The USPP is understood to be one of the first SDG-linked issuances in Europe overall and underscores Landsvirkjun's innovation and leadership in this fast-moving space.

As part of the transaction, Landsvirkjun has committed to increase its carbon sequestration efforts to reach at least 32,538 tons of CO2 eq. for 2020 (up by at least 2% from 31,900 tons CO2 eq. for 2019). The USPP is directly tied to this commitment whereas the annual coupon will increase by 10 bps if Landsvirkjun fails to achieve this target. The target forms part of Landsvirkjun's strategy to become carbon neutral by 2025.

Barclays acted as Sole Placement Agent in this transaction. Landsvirkjun's legal advisors were Logos and Morrison & Foerster. The funders' legal advisor was Greenberg Traurig.


Hörður Arnarson, CEO of Landsvirkjun:

'We are pleased with our second successful issuance in the USPP market and the support that we have received from our investor group. The private placement provides further diversification of funding sources and demonstrates our ability to access financing on attractive terms. As sustainability and the environment are core to our social responsibility initiatives, we are proud to have issued the first SDG-linked USPP in Europe, which further reinforces our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2025.'

Landsvirkjun

Landsvirkjun is owned by the Icelandic State. The company generates about 75% of all electricity used in Iceland from 100% renewable energy sources, hydro, geothermal and wind. The company operates eighteen power stations; fifteen hydropower stations and three geothermal power stations, as well as two wind turbines.

Reykjavík, 16 March 2020

For further information please contact Rafnar Larusson, CFO at +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar.larusson@landsvirkjun.is

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
