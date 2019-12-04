NASDAQ : Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and ICA-handlarnas Förbund supports SBB's public takeover offer to the shareholders of Hemfosa

Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and ICA-handlarnas Förbund supports SBB's public takeover offer to the shareholders of Hemfosa

On 15 November 2019, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ('SBB' or the 'Company') announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (publ) ('Hemfosa') (the 'Offer'). Today, Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and ICA-handlarnas Förbund, who holds 5.9 and 1.7 percent of the votes in Hemfosa, respectively, announces their support of the Offer and thereby SBB's ambition to create the largest social infrastructure company with community service properties in the Nordics. Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond (10,015,257 common shares) and ICA-handlarnas Förbund (2,900,000 common shares ), representing in aggregate 7.2 percent of the shares and 7.6 percent of the votes in Hemfosa, have announced that they believe the Offer is attractive and that they intend to accept the Offer, but have not entered into any undertakings, or other arrangements, to accept the Offer. 'We welcome that Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond and ICA-handlarnas Förbund, as long term institutional owners, choose to support the offer', said Ilija Batljan, founder and CEO of SBB. ICA-handlarnas Förbund is currently a shareholder in SBB and holds approximately 0.3 percent of the shares and 0.1 percent of the votes. By accepting the Offer, they will increase their commitment as a long term institutional owner in SBB with exposure to community service properties in the Nordics. 'We support the offer and believe it as positive for Sweden's real estate market that a larger listed company with high exposure toward low risk assets, such as community service properties, is created', said Peter Norhammar at Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsfond. The last day to accept the Offer is 20 December 2019. Assuming that the Offer is declared unconditional no later than around 23 December 2019, settlement is expected to begin around 3 January 2020. SBB reserves the right to extend the acceptance period for the Offer and to postpone the settlement date. For further information, please contact: Ilija Batljan, CEO and Founder of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, +46 70 518 39 67, ilija@sbbnorden.se. www.sbb-hemfosa.se The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on December 4, 2019, at 15:45 CET. About Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) The company's strategy is to own, manage and develop community service properties throughout the Nordic region and rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. Through the company's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the company an attractive long-term partner. At the beginning of 2018, SBB was named the winner of the Real Estate Company of the Year Award for 2017. The company's series B shares (short name SBB B) and Class D shares (short name SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. 