NASDAQ : Lykill fjármögnun hf. issues a new bond series

Lykill fjármögnun hf. (Lykill) conducted a successful auction of a new series LYKILL 20 11. The series carries a fixed nominal rate of 4.20%, with monthly annuity payments and final maturity date 27 November 2020.

Bonds in the amount of ISK 2,000 million were sold at the clean price 100,00 in a closed auction.

The settlement date for the transaction is 28 November 2019. The bond series will be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange.

Fossar Markets managed the auction of the bonds.

Further information:

Daði Kristjánsson, Fossar Markets hf., dadi.kristjansson@fossarmarkets.com , mobile: +354 840 4145

Arnar Geir Sæmundsson, Head of Treasury at Lykill fjármögnun hf., arnarg@lykill.is , tel.: 540 1700