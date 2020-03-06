NASDAQ : Managers' Transactions

Tallink Grupp
Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 05.03.2020
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 750,000; Unit price: 0.938 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 750,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.938 EUR
