NASDAQ : Managers' Transactions

03/06/2020 | 04:28am EST
Tallink Grupp
Managers' Transactions Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 05.03.2020
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 750,000; Unit price: 0.938 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 750,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.938 EUR


Joonas Joost
Advisor to the Management Board
Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:27:06 UTC
