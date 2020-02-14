NASDAQ : Managers' transactions

Managers' transactions

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200212141513_2 Transaction date: 2020-02-12 Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000297767 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Transaction details (1): Volume: Unit price: 60.841954 DKK 17,000 Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: Volume weighted average Total price: 1,034,313.22 DKK 17,000 price: 60.841954 DKK For further information regarding Managers' transactions: Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 EET on 14 February 2020. We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the leading bank in the Nordic region. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

