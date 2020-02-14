Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Managers' transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 01:34am EST
Managers' transactions 
Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200212141513_2

Transaction date: 2020-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction
details
(1): Volume:   Unit price: 60.841954 DKK
17,000
Aggregated
transactions

(1): Volume:    Volume weighted average   Total price: 1,034,313.22 DKK
17,000         price: 60.841954 DKK


For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank
Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 08.30 EET on 14 February 2020.


We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers
and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their
dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the leading
bank in the Nordic region. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on
nordea.com.

Attachments:
02146179.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aNASDAQ : EAB Group Plc' financial statements bulletin 2019 – The Group's IFRS turnover and comparable net turnover decreased by 7%, and its loss for the period was EUR 1.5 million
PU
02:09aBW LPG : Q4 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 28 February 2020
PU
02:09aSOLGOLD : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
02:09aPENNON : South West Water Accepts Final Determination
PU
02:09aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals PLC
PU
02:08aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Appoints New Executive Director for Industrial Quality and Skills
DJ
02:06aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM apologizes after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea
RE
02:06aEXXON MOBIL : Assembly Demands Relocation of DPR, Exxonmobil to Akwa Ibom
AQ
02:06aDP WORLD : American Chamber of Commerce Visits DP World Kigali - Rwanda's Dry Port
AQ
02:06aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Osinbajo Hosts Google, Procter & Gamble Management
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2019
5WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Full-Year 2019 Results Briefing and Correction of Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group