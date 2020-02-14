NASDAQ : Managers' transactions

Managers' transactions
Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VANG-JENSEN, FRANK
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200212141513_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction
details
(1): Volume: Unit price: 60.841954 DKK
17,000
Aggregated
transactions
(1): Volume: Volume weighted average Total price: 1,034,313.22 DKK
17,000 price: 60.841954 DKK
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank
Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 08.30 EET on 14 February 2020.
