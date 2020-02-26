NASDAQ : Metsä Group's 2019 Annual Review, Sustainability Report and brochure published

Metsä Group's 2019 Annual Review, Sustainability Report and brochure published

Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 26 February 2020 at 16:16 pm Metsä Group has published its Annual Review for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2019 in English and Finnish. The Annual Review consists of the report of the board of directors, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement. In addition, Metsä Group has published the Remuneration Policy, which is attached to this release and also available on the company's website www.metsagroup.com/en/Financials/governance-principles/Remuneration. The policy is available in English and Finnish. The Annual Review is available on company's website at www.metsagroup.com/en/about-us/metsa-year. In addition, Metsä Group's Sustainability Report and We are Metsä Group brochure have been published. Printed copies of the report can be ordered at www.metsagroup.com/en/media (https://www.metsagroup.com/en/media/Pages/defaul t .aspx). The printed copies are available at the end of March. Metsä Board, a part of Metsä Group, has published its Annual Report 2019. METSÄ GROUP For further information, please contact: Juha Laine, SVP, Communications, Metsä Group, tel. +358 10 465 4541 Metsä Group www.metsagroup.com (https://mgubc -my.sharepoint.com/personal/susanna_nikko_metsagroup_com/Documents/MG/Boilerplat e /www.metsagroup.com) Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and greaseproof papers. In 2019, Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 5.5 billion, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and is owned by approximately 103,000 Finnish forest owners. Follow Metsä Group: Twitter (https://twitter.com/MetsaGroup) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/com p any/metsa-group) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/metsagroup) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/metsagroup) Instagram (https://instagram. c om/metsagroup/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.net/MetsaGroup)

