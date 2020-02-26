NASDAQ : Metsä Group's 2019 Annual Review, Sustainability Report and brochure published

Log in
02/26/2020 | 09:18am EST
Metsä Group's 2019 Annual Review, Sustainability Report and brochure published 
Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 26 February 2020 at 16:16 pm

Metsä Group has published its Annual Review for the financial year 1 January-31
December 2019 in English and Finnish. The Annual Review consists of the report
of the board of directors, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the
corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.

In addition, Metsä Group has published the Remuneration Policy, which
is attached to this release and also available on the company's website
www.metsagroup.com/en/Financials/governance-principles/Remuneration.

The policy is available in English and Finnish.

The Annual Review is available on company's website
at www.metsagroup.com/en/about-us/metsa-year. In addition, Metsä Group's
Sustainability Report and We are Metsä Group brochure have been published.

Printed copies of the report can be ordered
at www.metsagroup.com/en/media (https://www.metsagroup.com/en/media/Pages/defaul
t 
.aspx). The printed copies are available at the end of March.

Metsä Board, a part of Metsä Group, has published its Annual Report 2019.

METSÄ GROUP

For further information, please contact:
Juha Laine, SVP, Communications, Metsä Group, tel. +358 10 465 4541

Metsä Group
www.metsagroup.com (https://mgubc
-my.sharepoint.com/personal/susanna_nikko_metsagroup_com/Documents/MG/Boilerplat
e 
/www.metsagroup.com)

Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood
from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply
and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and
greaseproof papers.

In 2019, Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 5.5 billion, and it employs
approximately 9,300 people. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of
Metsä Group and is owned by approximately 103,000 Finnish forest owners.

Follow Metsä Group:
Twitter (https://twitter.com/MetsaGroup)  LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/com
p 
any/metsa-group)  Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/metsagroup)
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/metsagroup)  Instagram (https://instagram.
c 
om/metsagroup/)  Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.net/MetsaGroup)

Attachments:
Metsa-Group-Remuneration-statement-2019.pdf
Metsa-Group-Remuneration-policy-2019.pdf
Metsa-Group-Sustainability-report-2019.pdf
We-are-Metsa-Group-2019.pdf
Metsa-Group_Corporate-governance-statement-2019.pdf
Metsa-Group-Annual-review-2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 14:17:04 UTC
