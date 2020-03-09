NASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Rönnberg

Musti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Rönnberg
Musti Group Plc Managers' transactions 9 March 2020, at 10:00 a.m EET
Musti Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions - David Rönnberg
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rönnberg, David
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Musti Group Oyj
LEI: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97_20200306132318_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000410758
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,100 Unit price: 10.87 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,100 Volume weighted average price: 10.87 EUR
Additional information
Robert Berglund, CFO, Musti Group Plc, tel. +358 50 534 8657,
robert.berglund@mustigroup.com
Musti in brief
Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are
the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model
to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and
Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet
care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected
locations.
Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the
end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one
million loyal customers and 277 stores.
