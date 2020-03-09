NASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Rönnberg

Musti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Rönnberg

Musti Group Plc Managers' transactions 9 March 2020, at 10:00 a.m EET Musti Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions - David Rönnberg ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rönnberg, David Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Musti Group Oyj LEI: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97_20200306132318_3 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-03-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000410758 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,100 Unit price: 10.87 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5,100 Volume weighted average price: 10.87 EUR Additional information Robert Berglund, CFO, Musti Group Plc, tel. +358 50 534 8657, robert.berglund@mustigroup.com Musti in brief Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations. Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one million loyal customers and 277 stores.