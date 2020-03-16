Log in
NASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Rönnberg

03/16/2020 | 03:52am EDT
Musti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Rönnberg 
Musti Group Plc Managers' transactions 16 March 2020, at 09:50 a.m EET

Musti Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rönnberg, David

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Musti Group Oyj

LEI: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97_20200313155829_5

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-03-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000410758

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,336 Unit price: 8.99 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,336 Volume weighted average price: 8.99 EUR

Additional information

Robert Berglund, CFO, Musti Group Plc, tel. +358 50 534 8657,
robert.berglund@mustigroup.com

Musti in brief

Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are
the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model
to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and
Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet
care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected
locations.

Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the
end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one
million loyal customers and 277 stores.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:51:01 UTC
