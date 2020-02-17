Log in
NASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Skjaerstad

02/17/2020 | 10:02am EST
Musti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Skjaerstad 
Musti Group Plc Managers' transactions 17 February 2020, at 5:00 p.m. EET

Musti Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Skjaerstad

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Erik Ringen Skjaerstad

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Musti Group Oyj

LEI: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700IE9NQGF9YZAI97_20200217114416_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000410758

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,679 Unit price: 8.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11,679 Volume weighted average price: 8.75 EURt

Additional information

Robert Berglund, CFO, Musti Group Plc, tel. +358 50 534 8657,
robert.berglund@mustigroup.com

Musti in brief

Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are
the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model
to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and
Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet
care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected
locations.

Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the
end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one
million loyal customers and 277 stores.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:01:09 UTC
