NASDAQ : NCC's 2019 Annual Report available at ncc.com

NCC's 2019 Annual Report is now available digitally at www.ncc.com/ir. NCC has chosen not to print or distribute a hard copy of its Annual Report but will instead only make it available digitally as a PDF. A short digital version of the annual report is available at https://annualreport.ncc.com where it is also possible to download parts of the entire annual report in pdf-format. Those who are unable to access the Annual Report digitally can read a print-out at NCC AB's head office at Herrjärva torg 4, Solna or request a print-out of the Annual Report at ir@ncc.com. For further information, please contact: Maria Grimberg, Head of Communications, NCC +46 (0)708 96 12 88 NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, e-mail: press@ncc.se, NCC's Mediabank (https://www.ncc.se/media/bilder-och-film/) This is the type of information that NCC is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was issued for publication at 11:00 CET on March 9, 2020. About NCC. Our vision is to renew our industry and provide superior sustainable solutions. NCC is one of the leading companies in construction, infrastructure and property development in the Nordic region, with sales of more than SEK 58 billion and 15,500 employees in 2019. The NCC share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

