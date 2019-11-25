NASDAQ : NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOCK OPTIONS

Log in
NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOCK OPTIONS

11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST
eQ Oyj
Total number of voting rights and capital NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOCK OPTIONS

eQ PLC TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

25 November 2019 at 8.30 a.m.

A total number of 150,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc's option scheme 2015. The entire subscription price of EUR 466,500 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 38,307,198.

The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register today on 25 November 2019, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 26 November 2019.

The terms and conditions of eQ Plc's option scheme 2015 are available on Company's website at www.eQ.fi.

Helsinki, 25 November 2019

eQ Plc

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.2 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:06 UTC
