Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:34am EST
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Prospectus/Announcement of Prospectus New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25 February 2020
Announcement no. 18 /2020

New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

Jyske Realkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act - Base Prospectus dated 24 February 2020.

Jyske Realkredit's Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit's website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit's Base Prospectus dated 24. February 2020 is also enclosed this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

  • Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25
  • Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64



Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Søren Winkler
Senior Director

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment

Attachments:
20200225 Jyske Realkredit - Base prospectus.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aLSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Form 8.3 - LSL Property Services PLC - Replacement
PU
04:49aWANJIA : Voluntary announcement in relation to early repayment of outstanding loan and interest
PU
04:49aGRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME : Currency Exchange Rate for Interim Dividend
PU
04:49aUnsustainable Proposals
GL
04:49aUnsustainable Proposals
GL
04:48aVOW ASA : Vow ASA enters plastic to fuel deal with test plant in the oil refining and petrochemical industry
GL
04:47aPAK PETROLEUM : China geological survey ship concludes offshore marine research surveys in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone
AQ
04:46aP I A C A : PIA suspends flight operations to Beijing
AQ
04:45aOPERA : newest PC browser release lets you tidy your browsing
AQ
04:45aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group