Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : New long-term share-based incentive scheme for Digia's management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:03am EST
New long-term share-based incentive scheme for Digia's management 
Digia Plc
Stock exchange release
7 February 2020, 08:01 am

Digia Plc's Board of Directors has decided to establish a new long-term share
-based incentive scheme. The Board will confirm the target group of the long
-term incentive scheme at a later date. In principle, the target group consists
of the CEO and the company's senior executives. The scheme is designed to align
the goals of the company's shareholders and management in order to increase the
company's value, and to commit executive management to the company and its long
-term objectives.

The new long-term incentive scheme will run for 2020-2022. It offers
participants the chance to earn company shares if the targets set by the Board
of Directors for the three-year bonus period are met.

The targets are based on the company's turnover and total shareholder return
(TSR). The earnings period for the turnover and TSR indicators is three years
(2020-2022), and the targets for both indicators have been set for the final
date of the earnings period.  During the bonus period, the company's CEO and
other scheme participants are entitled to a bonus equivalent to a maximum of
525,000 new Digia Plc shares. If the terms are met, the bonuses for both
indicators based on the new scheme will be paid at the end of the reward period
in the spring of 2023. All bonuses under this scheme will be paid as a 50/50
combination of shares and cash. The cash portion of the bonus will primarily be
used to cover taxes and other comparable costs arising from the scheme.

As a rule, the bonus is not paid if a member resigns or the member's employment
or post is terminated prior to the date of payment of bonuses in accordance with
the incentive scheme. Under certain conditions, the Board has the option to
decide on possible bonuses for the current earnings period in accordance with
the pro-rata principle.

Digia Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:

President & CEO Timo Levoranta, tel. (exchange) +358 (0)10 313 3000

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew
themselves in the networked world. There are more than 1,200 of us working at
Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate with our customers in Finland and
abroad. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference -
together with our customers and partners. Digia net sales were EUR 131.8 million
in 2019. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aINVALDA INVL : INVL closes largest Baltic private equity fund at 165 million
AQ
01:18aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:18aHonda raises full-year group operating profit forecast on weaker yen
RE
01:18aJapanese telco SoftBank posts 15% rise in third-quarter profit, hikes full-year forecast
RE
01:16aTOTAL : chief warns that coronavirus will have a 'substantial' impact
AQ
01:16aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : meets estimates but food delivery costs eat into its profit
AQ
01:16aTESLA : shares have ...
AQ
01:16aAIRBUS FRAUD : Malaysian PM says fees in big deals are not bribes
AQ
01:16aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Landlord argument forces House of Fraser to shutter yet another store
AQ
01:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : takes on investment giant Capital as major shareholder
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
4TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
5XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group