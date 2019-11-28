Log in
NASDAQ : No. 22 2019 Major shareholder announcement

11/28/2019 | 10:08am EST
Solar A/S
Major shareholder announcements No. 22 2019 Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that Nordea Funds Ltd. has informed Solar that following its sale of shares on 25 November 2019, Nordea Funds Ltd.'s holding of Solar B shares now totals 406,554 shares at DKK 100, corresponding to an ownership share of 5.52%.

Yours faithfully,
Solar A/S

Jens Andersen

Contacts:
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

Director, Stakeholder Relations Charlotte Risskov Kræfting - tel. +45 40 34 29 08

Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of more than DKK 11bn in 2018 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu

Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Attachments:
No. 22 2019 Major shareholder announcement.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:07:01 UTC
