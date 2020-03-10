NASDAQ : Nomination Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Directors of Catena AB

Nomination Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Directors of Catena AB

In preparation for the Annual General Meeting of Catena AB (publ) on 29 April 2020, the company's Nomination Committee announces its proposal regarding Chairman of the Board and other Board members. 10 March 2020, 08:30 a.m. The Nomination Committee proposes: · that the number of Board members remains seven · re-election of Katarina Wallin, Tomas Andersson, Hélène Briggert and Magnus Swärdh and that Gustaf Hermelin be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board · that Caesar Åfors and Vesna Jovic be newly elected as Board members Henry Klotz and Ingela Bendrot have declined re-election. Caesar Åfors, who is proposed to be newly elected, was born in 1959, has been active in several different roles in the property industry since 2003. He also has extensive experience of board work and, since 2018, has been Chairman of the Board of Länsförsäkringar AB and Board member of several companies, including Intea Fastigheter AB, Lansa AB and CDJ Bostäder AB. Vesna Jovic, who is proposed to be newly elected, was born in 1961, is a trained social worker with a solid background in the local government sector. She has worked for the Municipality of Huddinge for almost 30 years, of which eight were as Chief Administrative Officer during the years 2009-2017. After that, and until 2019, Vesna was employed as President of the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SALAR). The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Catena on 29 April 2020 will be presented in the notice to attend the Meeting that will be published on 25 March. The Nomination Committee in preparation for the 2020 Annual General Meeting consists of: Anders Nelson, chairman of the Nomination Committee, appointed by Backahill Kil AB Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning AB Gustaf Hermelin, Chairman of the Board (SFU Sverige AB) Olof Nyström, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden Combined, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 44 percent of the votes in Catena as per 1 March 2020. For further information, please contact Anders Nelson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee Tel. +46 (0)704-31 05 45 Catena is a listed property company that, through collaboration sustainably develops, owns and manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overall objective is to generate strong cash flow, enabling stable development and providing shareholders a favourable total return in the long term. The properties had a total value of SEK 16,270.5 million as of 31 December 2019. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Mid Cap. This information is such that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact persons mentioned in this press release, for publication at the time stated above.

