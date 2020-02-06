NASDAQ : Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab – Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end
Report 2019 with the following key points:
· Lending volumes at nominal value increased by 3% to DKK 398bn at end-2019
(2018: DKK 387bn).
· All-time high remortgaging activity in 2019 due to the lower interest rate
level.
· A record-high number of customers chose to remortgage on-line through the
eBolig portal.
· Improved customer experience in front line as well as by improving the
digital customer journey.
· Green mortgage loans are now offered to corporate customers.
· Net profit for the year was up by 16% to DKK 1,850m (2018: DKK 1,593m). Net
profit increased 7% excluding the negative transition effect in 2018 due to new
impairment rules.
· Impairment losses on loans remained at a low level of DKK 6m (2018: DKK 35m
excluding the negative transition effect related to the new impairment rules).
For further information:
Stine Green Paulsen, Communication DK, +45 70 80 11 62
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Helgeshøj Allé 33
PO Box 850
DK-0900 Copenhagen C
nordeakredit.dk
Attachments:
Year-end Report 2019 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab.pdf
