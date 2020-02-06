Log in
NASDAQ : Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab – Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020

02/06/2020 | 03:07am EST
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020 
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end
Report 2019 with the following key points:

  · Lending volumes at nominal value increased by 3% to DKK 398bn at end-2019
(2018: DKK 387bn).

  · All-time high remortgaging activity in 2019 due to the lower interest rate
level.

  · A record-high number of customers chose to remortgage on-line through the
eBolig portal.

  · Improved customer experience in front line as well as by improving the
digital customer journey.

  · Green mortgage loans are now offered to corporate customers.

  · Net profit for the year was up by 16% to DKK 1,850m (2018: DKK 1,593m). Net
profit increased 7% excluding the negative transition effect in 2018 due to new
impairment rules.

  · Impairment losses on loans remained at a low level of DKK 6m (2018: DKK 35m
excluding the negative transition effect related to the new impairment rules).

For further information:

Stine Green Paulsen, Communication DK, +45 70 80 11 62

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Helgeshøj Allé 33
PO Box 850
DK-0900 Copenhagen C

nordeakredit.dk

Attachments:
Year-end Report 2019 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 08:06:04 UTC
