NASDAQ : Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab – Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report 2019 Company announcement no 10, 2020

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report 2019 with the following key points: · Lending volumes at nominal value increased by 3% to DKK 398bn at end-2019 (2018: DKK 387bn). · All-time high remortgaging activity in 2019 due to the lower interest rate level. · A record-high number of customers chose to remortgage on-line through the eBolig portal. · Improved customer experience in front line as well as by improving the digital customer journey. · Green mortgage loans are now offered to corporate customers. · Net profit for the year was up by 16% to DKK 1,850m (2018: DKK 1,593m). Net profit increased 7% excluding the negative transition effect in 2018 due to new impairment rules. · Impairment losses on loans remained at a low level of DKK 6m (2018: DKK 35m excluding the negative transition effect related to the new impairment rules). For further information: Stine Green Paulsen, Communication DK, +45 70 80 11 62 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab Helgeshøj Allé 33 PO Box 850 DK-0900 Copenhagen C nordeakredit.dk

Attachments:

Year-end Report 2019 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab.pdf



