NASDAQ : Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

11/29/2019 | 01:36am EST
Cramo Plc
Major shareholder announcements Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 29 November 2019, at 8.30 am Finnish time (EET)

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc has received on 28 November 2019 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ('SMA') from Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway), according to which Norges Bank's holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below the threshold of five (5) percent on 27 November 2019. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights (Table A).

Total position of Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway) according to the notification:

% of shares and
voting rights 		% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached 		4.99% 0.02% 5.01% 44,690,554
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable) 		5.38% 0.02% 5.40% -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000384243 2,229,834 - 4.99% -
SUBTOTAL A 2,229,834 4.99%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion
Period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time Physical settlement 7,400 0.02%
SUBTOTAL B 7,400 0.02%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO


Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com


Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:32:04 UTC
