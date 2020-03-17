NASDAQ : Nurminen Logistics Plc to launch Employee Co-determination Negotiations in Nurminen Logistics Services Oy

Nurminen Logistics Plc to launch Employee Co-determination Negotiations in Nurminen Logistics Services Oy
Nurminen Logistics Plc initiates a co-determination procedure that includes the
staff of the Finnish subsidiary, Nurminen Logistics Services Oy. The procedure
is part of the preparation for the possible changes in supply chains due to the
global pandemic. The company estimates that temporary lay-offs may become
necessary in case the situation is prolonged.
The co-determination procedure has been estimated to result in temporary lay
-offs with a maximum duration of 90 days. The temporary lay-offs would take
place during 2020 and 2021 ceasing on 31 March 2021 the latest The company
follows up on the situation develops and is making every effort to ensure
undisrupted service for its customers.
Nurminen Logistics Plc
Tero Vauraste
CEO
For more information, please contact: Tero Vauraste, tel. +358 46 87 67 100.
Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics
services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value
added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport
services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are
Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.
