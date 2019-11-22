NASDAQ : OMA Energy Committee Holds Year-End Meeting

The OMA's Energy Committee this week held its fourth and final scheduled meeting of the year. Chaired by Brad Belden, president of The Belden Brick Co., the meeting featured policy updates, as well as reports from the OMA's energy engineer, John Seryak of RunnerStone LLC, and the OMA's energy counsel, Kim Bojko of Carpenter Lipps & Leland LLP. Members also received briefings on the latest natural gas and electricity market trends.

The OMA will soon publish the 2020 meeting dates for all of its policy committees. 11/21/2019