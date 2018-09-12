Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NASDAQ OMX Baltic Nasdaq OMX Tallinn : Vilnius decision on delisting AB "GUBERNIJA" shares from OMX Vilnius Secondary list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:33am CEST

Gubernija
Other information

Nasdaq Vilnius decision on delisting AB 'GUBERNIJA' shares from Nasdaq OMX Vilnius Secondary list

NASDAQ Vilnius decided on September 11, 2018 to satisfy the application of AB 'GUBERNIJA' and to delist its shares (ticker GUB1L, ISIN code: LT0000114357) from NASDAQ Vilnius Secondary list. The last trading day of AB 'GUBERNIJA' shares is December 31, 2018.

Additional information is provided by legal representative AB 'GUBERNIJA' attorney at law Inga Žemkauskienė, tel.: +370 687 555 77

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Baltic - Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:08aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 12 September 2018 - Press release ECHA identifies risks to terrestrial environment from lead ammunition
PU
09:04aOil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
RE
09:03aUNV UNITED NATIONS VOLUNTEERS : From Asia to Africa, UN Volunteers advance agricultural innovation
PU
09:00aOil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
RE
08:50aChina August investment, retail data to highlight soft domestic demand
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aSterling falls on report of potential leadership challenge to UK's May
RE
08:33aNASDAQ OMX BALTIC NASDAQ OMX TALLINN : Vilnius decision on delisting AB "GUBERNIJA" shares from OMX Vilnius Secondary list
PU
08:28aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : MEC Sihle Zikalala calls for unbundling of monopoly in ICT industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.