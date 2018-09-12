Gubernija
Nasdaq Vilnius decision on delisting AB 'GUBERNIJA' shares from Nasdaq OMX Vilnius Secondary list
NASDAQ Vilnius decided on September 11, 2018 to satisfy the application of AB 'GUBERNIJA' and to delist its shares (ticker GUB1L, ISIN code: LT0000114357) from NASDAQ Vilnius Secondary list. The last trading day of AB 'GUBERNIJA' shares is December 31, 2018.
Additional information is provided by legal representative AB 'GUBERNIJA' attorney at law Inga Žemkauskienė, tel.: +370 687 555 77
