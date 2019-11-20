NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : AAK's Capital Market Day 2019

AAK's Capital Market Day 2019

Today, AAK is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and media representatives. At this year's event, held in Aarhus, Denmark, AAK's President and CEO Johan Westman will together with CFO Fredrik Nilsson and CMO Anne Mette Olesen update the financial market and media on the company's current performance, business development, and progress within the sustainability area. Details on AAK's new strategy will also be presented. 'With our new strategic direction, we will continue to build on what has made us successful but also sharpen our focus and lift our capabilities to further strengthen our position as the leading speciality oils and fats provider in the world', said Johan Westman. 'Our management ambition going forward remains to grow our operating profit year-over-year by 10 percent on average, and our assessment shows significant opportunities in our current market for continued profitable growth.' Within the new strategy, AAK has identified four different portfolio directions which outline how the company will approach its respective industries given their diverse market dynamics: 'Invest in continued growth', 'Bet for the future', 'Optimize performance', and 'Maintain current strategy'. 'We have a strong, broad portfolio of industries with different opportunity profiles', said Johan Westman. 'For example, for above-average growth markets such as plant-based foods and health and nutrition we will accelerate our efforts, and for segments like Chocolate & Confectionery Fats and Special Nutrition, we will invest to continue their respective growth journeys.' During today's Capital Market Day, there will also be presentations from other executive managers on AAK's sourcing and trading activities in West Africa, the company's solutions for plant-based products, and lecithin, the latest addition to AAK's ingredient portfolio. This year's event also features a visit to AAK's production facility and Customer Innovation Center in Aarhus. All presentations from the Capital Market Day are available at www.aak.com. further information, please contact: Fredrik NilssonCFO Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21 E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com This information is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 a.m. CET on November 20, 2019. AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

