NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : AAK's Capital Market Day 2019

AAK's Capital Market Day 2019
Today, AAK is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and
media representatives.
At this year's event, held in Aarhus, Denmark, AAK's President and CEO Johan
Westman will together with CFO Fredrik Nilsson and CMO Anne Mette Olesen update
the financial market and media on the company's current performance, business
development, and progress within the sustainability area. Details on AAK's new
strategy will also be presented.
'With our new strategic direction, we will continue to build on what has made us
successful but also sharpen our focus and lift our capabilities to further
strengthen our position as the leading speciality oils and fats provider in the
world', said Johan Westman. 'Our management ambition going forward remains to
grow our operating profit year-over-year by 10 percent on average, and our
assessment shows significant opportunities in our current market for continued
profitable growth.'
Within the new strategy, AAK has identified four different portfolio directions
which outline how the company will approach its respective industries given
their diverse market dynamics: 'Invest in continued growth', 'Bet for the
future', 'Optimize performance', and 'Maintain current strategy'.
'We have a strong, broad portfolio of industries with different opportunity
profiles', said Johan Westman. 'For example, for above-average growth markets
such as plant-based foods and health and nutrition we will accelerate our
efforts, and for segments like Chocolate & Confectionery Fats and Special
Nutrition, we will invest to continue their respective growth journeys.'
During today's Capital Market Day, there will also be presentations from other
executive managers on AAK's sourcing and trading activities in West Africa, the
company's solutions for plant-based products, and lecithin, the latest addition
to AAK's ingredient portfolio. This year's event also features a visit to AAK's
production facility and Customer Innovation Center in Aarhus.
All presentations from the Capital Market Day are available at www.aak.com.
AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise
in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide
range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop
innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate &
Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and
more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience
within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers'
skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting
results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden,
AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than
25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development
Company.
