NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Change in HKScan's Group Management Team

Change in HKScan's Group Management Team
HKScan Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 November 2019, at 8:00 (EET)
Sofia Hyléen Toresson, EVP for HKScan's Swedish market area and a Group
Management Team member, has decided to leave her position at the company.
Denis Mattsson has been appointed HKScan's interim EVP for the market area
Sweden and a member of the Group Management Team as of 20 November 2019. Denis
Mattsson has extensive international expertise in leading positions in the food
industry, especially in the meat sector. Between 2006 and 2012, Mattsson worked
as EVP for HKScan's operations in Sweden and Denmark.
CEO Tero Hemmilä: 'Denis Mattsson will be responsible for our Swedish business
and its development in line with the company's objectives and new strategy. We
target to have the permanent EVP position for the market area Sweden filled
during 2020. I want to thank Sofia Hyléen Toresson for her work for the company
and wish her every success in the future.'
HKScan
Corporation
Tero Hemmilä
CEO
Further information:
Tero Hemmilä, tel. +358 10 570 2012
HKScan Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700, or email:
communications@hkscan.com
