NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Change in HKScan's Group Management Team

HKScan Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 November 2019, at 8:00 (EET) Change in HKScan's Group Management Team Sofia Hyléen Toresson, EVP for HKScan's Swedish market area and a Group Management Team member, has decided to leave her position at the company. Denis Mattsson has been appointed HKScan's interim EVP for the market area Sweden and a member of the Group Management Team as of 20 November 2019. Denis Mattsson has extensive international expertise in leading positions in the food industry, especially in the meat sector. Between 2006 and 2012, Mattsson worked as EVP for HKScan's operations in Sweden and Denmark. CEO Tero Hemmilä: 'Denis Mattsson will be responsible for our Swedish business and its development in line with the company's objectives and new strategy. We target to have the permanent EVP position for the market area Sweden filled during 2020. I want to thank Sofia Hyléen Toresson for her work for the company and wish her every success in the future.' HKScan Corporation Tero Hemmilä CEO Further information: Tero Hemmilä, tel. +358 10 570 2012 HKScan Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700, or email: communications@hkscan.com HKScan Corporation is a publicly listed food company with over one hundred years of experience in responsible Nordic food production for customer and consumer needs. HKScan's sustainable way of operating spans the entire value chain, from farm to consumer. Our nearly 7,200 professionals ensure our promise of high -quality products that taste good. Our home markets cover Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. Our diverse product selection includes poultry, pork, beef, and lamb products as well as charcuterie and meals. The company's strong consumer brands are HK®, Kariniemen®, Via®, Scan®, Pärsons®, Rakvere®, Tallegg® and Rose®. In 2018, HKScan's net sales were EUR 1.7 billion.