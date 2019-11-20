Log in
NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Change in HKScan's Group Management Team

11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST
Change in HKScan's Group Management Team 
HKScan Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 November 2019, at 8:00 (EET)

Change in HKScan's Group Management Team

Sofia Hyléen Toresson, EVP for HKScan's Swedish market area and a Group
Management Team member, has decided to leave her position at the company.

Denis Mattsson has been appointed HKScan's interim EVP for the market area
Sweden and a member of the Group Management Team as of 20 November 2019. Denis
Mattsson has extensive international expertise in leading positions in the food
industry, especially in the meat sector. Between 2006 and 2012, Mattsson worked
as EVP for HKScan's operations in Sweden and Denmark.

CEO Tero Hemmilä: 'Denis Mattsson will be responsible for our Swedish business
and its development in line with the company's objectives and new strategy. We
target to have the permanent EVP position for the market area Sweden filled
during 2020. I want to thank Sofia Hyléen Toresson for her work for the company
and wish her every success in the future.'

HKScan
Corporation


Tero Hemmilä
CEO

Further information:

Tero Hemmilä, tel. +358 10 570 2012
HKScan Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700, or email:
communications@hkscan.com
HKScan Corporation is a publicly listed food company with over one hundred years
of experience in responsible Nordic food production for customer and consumer
needs. HKScan's sustainable way of operating spans the entire value chain, from
farm to consumer. Our nearly 7,200 professionals ensure our promise of high
-quality products that taste good. Our home markets cover Finland, Sweden,
Denmark and the Baltics. Our diverse product selection includes poultry, pork,
beef, and lamb products as well as charcuterie and meals. The company's strong
consumer brands are HK®, Kariniemen®, Via®, Scan®, Pärsons®, Rakvere®, Tallegg®
and Rose®. In 2018, HKScan's net sales were EUR 1.7 billion.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.hkscan.com

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:02 UTC
