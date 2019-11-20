Log in
NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Conference call 27 November at 10.00 (CET) about Interim Report Q3 2019

11/20/2019
Goodvalley A/S
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Conference call 27 November at 10.00 (CET) about Interim Report Q3 2019

﻿20/11/2019

Goodvalley will release its Interim Report Q3 2019 on 27 November 2019.

On 27 November 2019 at 10.00 (CET), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop Jacobsen will provide comments on financial and operational performance in Q3 2019, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be followed live here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7y8t2i6

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and state conference code 3689973

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42
Norway: +47 239 60264
Sweden: +46 (0)850 692180
Poland +48 222 120 152
United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8892
United States: +1 631 5107495


Further Information

Group Communications, Anne Axelgaard
+ 45 76 52 20 00
investor@goodvalley.com


Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as CO2 neutral in the entire organization by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC
