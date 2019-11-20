NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Gambling.com Group Publishes Q3 2019 Interim Report

Gambling.com Group Publishes Q3 2019 Interim Report
Q3 Interim Report | 3 months ended 30 Sept 2019
JULY-SEPT 2019 (COMPARED WITH JULY-SEPT 2018)
· Revenues totalled EUR 4.16 (4.07) million, an increase of 2% all of which
was organic
· Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs totalled EUR 0.61 (1.52)
million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15 (37)%
· EBITDA totalled EUR 0.47 (1.39) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin
of 11 (34)%
· Net cash generated from operating activities was EUR 0.88 (1.31) million
· New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 18,411 (17,703), an increase of 4%
JAN-SEPT 2019 (COMPARED WITH JAN-SEPT 2018)
· Revenues totalled EUR 13.83 (11.30) million, an increase of 22%. The organic
growth rate was 22%
· Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs totalled EUR 3.37 (4.22)
million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 (37)%
· EBITDA totalled EUR 3.17 (3.53) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin
of 23 (31)%
· Net cash generated from operating activities was EUR 3.55 (3.70) million
· New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 65,163 (49,707), an increase of 31%
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER 2019
· Growth investment from Edison Partners | Gambling.com Group entered into an
agreement with Edison Partners to secure an equity investment of USD 15.5
million, of which USD 6.98 million corresponds to new equity, to further expand
the Group operations.
· Appointment of a new director | Gregg Michaelson, a partner at Edison
Partners, joined Gambling.com Group's board of directors as the sixth member of
the board from September 2019.
· Go-ahead for business in Pennsylvania and West Virginia | Following the
approvals received from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the West
Virginia Lottery the Group started providing services to licensed gaming
operators in the respective states.
· Settlement of acquisition commitment | The Group settled the final
outstanding EUR 1.33 million due for assets acquired in January 2018.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
· Appointment of U.S. Lead | The Group welcomed Max Bichsel, a former director
of sales for Kambi, as VP US Business.
· Colorado Referendum | Introduction of regulated online sports betting in
Colorado was approved by referendum.
· Closing of Edison Partners Transaction| The transaction agreed with Edison
Partners during the third quarter closed.
'While continuing market challenges in the UK and Sweden resulted in a slower
overall growth rate, the Group continues to see strong growth outside of these
core markets, with revenue growth from all other markets, including the US,
amounting to 161% year on year in the quarter.'
- Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Plc is an award-winning provider of digital marketing
services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a
workforce of more than 110 and operates from offices in Dublin, Charlotte, Tampa
and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of
online gambling websites in 15 national markets in nine languages. Players use
these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to
offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group's publishing
assets include the leading iGaming industry portal,
Gambling.com (https://www.gambling.com/)® as well as Bookies.com and the
CasinoSource (https://www.casinosource.co.uk/)℠ series of portals, among many
others.
