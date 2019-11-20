NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Gambling.com Group Publishes Q3 2019 Interim Report

Gambling.com Group Publishes Q3 2019 Interim Report

Q3 Interim Report | 3 months ended 30 Sept 2019 JULY-SEPT 2019 (COMPARED WITH JULY-SEPT 2018) · Revenues totalled EUR 4.16 (4.07) million, an increase of 2% all of which was organic · Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs totalled EUR 0.61 (1.52) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15 (37)% · EBITDA totalled EUR 0.47 (1.39) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11 (34)% · Net cash generated from operating activities was EUR 0.88 (1.31) million · New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 18,411 (17,703), an increase of 4% JAN-SEPT 2019 (COMPARED WITH JAN-SEPT 2018) · Revenues totalled EUR 13.83 (11.30) million, an increase of 22%. The organic growth rate was 22% · Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs totalled EUR 3.37 (4.22) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 (37)% · EBITDA totalled EUR 3.17 (3.53) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 23 (31)% · Net cash generated from operating activities was EUR 3.55 (3.70) million · New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 65,163 (49,707), an increase of 31% SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER 2019 · Growth investment from Edison Partners | Gambling.com Group entered into an agreement with Edison Partners to secure an equity investment of USD 15.5 million, of which USD 6.98 million corresponds to new equity, to further expand the Group operations. · Appointment of a new director | Gregg Michaelson, a partner at Edison Partners, joined Gambling.com Group's board of directors as the sixth member of the board from September 2019. · Go-ahead for business in Pennsylvania and West Virginia | Following the approvals received from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the West Virginia Lottery the Group started providing services to licensed gaming operators in the respective states. · Settlement of acquisition commitment | The Group settled the final outstanding EUR 1.33 million due for assets acquired in January 2018. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD · Appointment of U.S. Lead | The Group welcomed Max Bichsel, a former director of sales for Kambi, as VP US Business. · Colorado Referendum | Introduction of regulated online sports betting in Colorado was approved by referendum. · Closing of Edison Partners Transaction| The transaction agreed with Edison Partners during the third quarter closed. 'While continuing market challenges in the UK and Sweden resulted in a slower overall growth rate, the Group continues to see strong growth outside of these core markets, with revenue growth from all other markets, including the US, amounting to 161% year on year in the quarter.' - Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive ### This information is information that Gambling.com Group Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 20 Nov 2019. For further information, please contact: Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer Phone: +34 635786056 Email: elias.mark@kaxmedia.com Or see: www.gambling.com/corporate/contact About Gambling.com Group Gambling.com Group Plc is an award-winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a workforce of more than 110 and operates from offices in Dublin, Charlotte, Tampa and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 15 national markets in nine languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group's publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com (https://www.gambling.com/)® as well as Bookies.com and the CasinoSource (https://www.casinosource.co.uk/)℠ series of portals, among many others.

