NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Iceland's Leading Index Expanded to Ten Constituents

04/05/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Nasdaq Nordic
Investor News

Nasdaq Iceland's Leading Index Expanded to Ten Constituents

Reykjavík, 5 April, 2019-Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) today announced the expansion of Nasdaq Iceland's leading index, OMX Iceland 8 (OMXI8), from eight companies to ten. The update will become effective at the market open on 1 July 2019 as part of the semi-annual review of the index. At the same time, the name and symbol of the index will be updated to reflect the increased number of constituents. The new name of the index will be OMX Iceland 10 (OMXI10).

'The expanded OMX Iceland 10 index reflects the progress made on the market in recent years, where the market has both grown in size and become more liquid,' said Magnus Hardarson, Head of Exchange Sales and Services at Nasdaq Iceland. 'The expanded index is a better representation of Iceland's most liquid companies and allows for greater diversification for the benefit of investors and funds tracking the index'.

The OMX Iceland 10 index is Nasdaq Iceland's leading index and consists of the ten most liquid shares on the Exchange. The weight of the shares is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index. Please find information on the index methodology at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/docs/OMXI10%20Methodology.pdf

About Nasdaq Global Indexes
Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. For more information about Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media relations:
Kristin Johannsdottir
kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
+354 868 9836

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:16:09 UTC
