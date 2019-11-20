NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|
ISIN
|
Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|
Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|
Cut-off price
|
Pro rata
|
Yield
|
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|
2,940
|
1,640
|
102.905
|
50 %
|
-0.71 % p.a.
|
99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029
|
2,080
|
1,260
|
108.66
|
100 %
|
-0.35 % p.a.
|
Total
|
5,020
|
2,900
|
|
|
Settlement: 22 November 2019
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:29:13 UTC