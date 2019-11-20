Log in
NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

11/20/2019 | 04:30am EST
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022 2,940 1,640 102.905 50 % -0.71 % p.a.
99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029 2,080 1,260 108.66 100 % -0.35 % p.a.
Total 5,020 2,900

Settlement: 22 November 2019

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:29:13 UTC
