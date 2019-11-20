NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Results of interest rate adjustment – public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Log in
11/20/2019 | 09:20am EST
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Results of interest rate adjustment - public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 November 2019

Results of interest rate adjustment - public housing

The Nykredit Group has completed the bond sales in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgage loans to public housing based on the 'refinancing price' principle. The loan rates will be reset as at 1 January 2020.

All loans are amortising loans funded by 10-year government-guaranteed covered bonds (SDOs) issued through Capital Centre J.

For housing associations with a 30-year annuity loan, the interest rate adjustment results in the following cash loan rate:

F10 Jan
DKK
Cash loan rate -0.48%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk. Information on bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.


Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

