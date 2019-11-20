NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Results of interest rate adjustment – public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Results of interest rate adjustment - public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 November 2019
Results of interest rate adjustment - public housing
The Nykredit Group has completed the bond sales in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgage loans to public housing based on the 'refinancing price' principle. The loan rates will be reset as at 1 January 2020.
All loans are amortising loans funded by 10-year government-guaranteed covered bonds (SDOs) issued through Capital Centre J.
For housing associations with a 30-year annuity loan, the interest rate adjustment results in the following cash loan rate:
|
|
F10 Jan
DKK
|
Cash loan rate
|
-0.48%
For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk. Information on bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
Attachments:
Results of interest rate adjustment - public housing - Nykredit Realkredit - 20112019.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:19:04 UTC