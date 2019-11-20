Log in
NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 21 0805

11/20/2019 | 10:35am EST
Government Debt Management
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 21 0805
Series RIKB 21 0805
ISIN IS0000031482
Maturity Date 08/05/2021
Auction Date 11/22/2019
Settlement Date 11/27/2019
10% addition 11/26/2019
Buyback issue RIKB 20 0205
Buyback price (clean) 100.50

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10% see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 20 0205

It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price. A notification of the amount of securities in the buyback issue must be received no later than by 14:00 a.m. on the day before settlement date.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:34:01 UTC
