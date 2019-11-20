NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 21 0805

Series RIKB 21 0805 ISIN IS0000031482 Maturity Date 08/05/2021 Auction Date 11/22/2019 Settlement Date 11/27/2019 10% addition 11/26/2019 Buyback issue RIKB 20 0205 Buyback price (clean) 100.50

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10% see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 20 0205

It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price. A notification of the amount of securities in the buyback issue must be received no later than by 14:00 a.m. on the day before settlement date.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.