NASDAQ OMX Nordic NASDAQ OMX Stockholm : Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 21 0805

Government Debt Management
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 21 0805
|
Series
|
RIKB 21 0805
|
ISIN
|
IS0000031482
|
Maturity Date
|
08/05/2021
|
Auction Date
|
11/22/2019
|
Settlement Date
|
11/27/2019
|
10% addition
|
11/26/2019
|
|
Buyback issue
|
RIKB 20 0205
|
Buyback price (clean)
|
100.50
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10% see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.
The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.
No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKB 20 0205
It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price. A notification of the amount of securities in the buyback issue must be received no later than by 14:00 a.m. on the day before settlement date.
For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.
For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:34:01 UTC