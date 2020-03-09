Log in
NASDAQ : Opening of 0.25 per cent bullet loan 2052

03/09/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Opening of 0.25 per cent bullet loan 2052

On 5 May 2020, 0.25 per cent bullet loan 2052 (ISIN: DK0009924029) will be opened with interest payment date 15 November and repayment 15 November 2052. The new bond will replace 4.50 per cent bullet loan 2039 as key on-the-run issue. After this the central government can conduct buy-backs in 4.50 per cent bullet loan 2039.

The sale will commence via MTS Denmark's auction system with primary dealers as counterparts. The opening is contingent on stable market conditions. At the auction, the total sale will not exceed DKK 5 billion and is expected to be in the interval DKK 2.5 to 5 billion at nominal value.

As from 8:00 a.m. (CET) on the opening day, bids can be submitted until 10:15 a.m. Subsequently, a cut-off price will be fixed as quickly as possible and within 10 minutes at the latest. Bids at the cut-off price or above will be accommodated at the cut-off price. A pro-rata allocation of bids at the cut-off price may be applied.

Terms of borrowing can be viewed on www.governmentdebt.dk under 'Investor relations'.

Securities lending

0.25 per cent bullet loan 2052 will be included in the central government's securities lending facility from 5 May 2019.

Further information

For further information please contact Thorsten Meyer Larsen on telephone +45 3363 6131

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:12:05 UTC
