NASDAQ : Ophævelse af suspension og ændring af indløsningsfradrag

Ophævelse af suspension og ændring af indløsningsfradrag
Vi har anmodet om ophævelse af suspension af handlen i nedennævnte afdelinger.
Samtidig forhøjes indløsningsfradraget midlertidigt på afdeling European CLO Opportunity KL med 1 %-point til 2,5 %.
ISIN: DK0060804136 / DK0060804052
Kortnavn: ACACIGDKK / ACAECO
ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO INVEST GRADE DKK
ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO OPPORTUNITY KL
Kontaktperson(er):
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.
