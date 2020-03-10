Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
NASDAQ : Ophævelse af suspension og ændring af indløsningsfradrag

03/10/2020 | 04:49am EDT
Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest
Net Asset Value Ophævelse af suspension og ændring af indløsningsfradrag

Vi har anmodet om ophævelse af suspension af handlen i nedennævnte afdelinger.

Samtidig forhøjes indløsningsfradraget midlertidigt på afdeling European CLO Opportunity KL med 1 %-point til 2,5 %.

ISIN: DK0060804136 / DK0060804052
Kortnavn: ACACIGDKK / ACAECO

ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO INVEST GRADE DKK
ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO OPPORTUNITY KL

Kontaktperson(er):

Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.

Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:48:09 UTC
