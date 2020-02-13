NASDAQ : Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of Share-based incentive plans

Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of Share-based incentive plans

Oriola Corporation stock exchange release 13 February 2020 at 1 p.m. Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of Share-based incentive plans The Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation has resolved on a directed share issue of treasury shares held by the company related to the reward payment from the Share Savings Plan OKShares' savings period 2018. In the share issue, 35,879 Oriola class B shares held by the company are issued without consideration to the key employees participating in the Share Savings Plan OKShares 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 19 March 2019. Following this directed share issue the number of class B treasury shares owned by the company is 49,024. Oriola Corporation Robert Andersson, CEO For further information, please contact: Petter Sandström General Counsel tel. +358 10 429 5761 e-mail: petter.sandstrom@oriola.com Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key media Released by: Oriola Corporation Orionintie 5, 02200 Espoo www.oriola.com