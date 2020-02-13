Log in
NASDAQ : Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of Share-based incentive plans

02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST
Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of Share-based incentive plans 
Oriola Corporation stock exchange release 13 February 2020 at 1 p.m.

Oriola Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payment of
Share-based incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation has resolved on a directed share
issue of treasury shares held by the company related to the reward payment from
the Share Savings Plan OKShares' savings period 2018.

In the share issue, 35,879 Oriola class B shares held by the company are issued
without consideration to the key employees participating in the Share Savings
Plan OKShares 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted
to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on
19 March 2019.

Following this directed share issue the number of class B treasury shares owned
by the company is 49,024.



Oriola Corporation
Robert Andersson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Petter Sandström
General Counsel
tel. +358 10 429 5761
e-mail: petter.sandstrom@oriola.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Released by:
Oriola Corporation
Orionintie 5, 02200 Espoo
www.oriola.com

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:05:12 UTC
