NASDAQ : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 27th NOVEMBER

0
11/27/2019 | 11:48am EST

27 Nov 2019

POTATO MARKET UPDATE 27th NOVEMBER

Potato
, Prices

With the week of wet weather just passed and no settled weather forecasted, it is most likely that a lot of the crop that remains in the ground will not be lifted until next spring. Reports around the country indicate that a lot of growers still have 15%-20% of crop left to harvest.

Farm gate prices should rise as it is now likely that there will be a reduction in volumes available to the market. In the U.K., price increases remain in place this week particularly for good quality contracted supply. Growers are reminded not to rule out supplying the peeling market at this time.

Lifting progress dominates much of the European press once again this week. In France and Belgium only about 2% to 3% of the crop remains to be lifted. Most of this is on heavy land next to the Channel coast line. In the Netherlands around 6% remains to be lifted and reports suggest that half will be lifted and half will remain in the ground. The rain has eased in the U.K., however saturated soils mean that severe lifting conditions persist.

Ex-Farm Potato Prices reported to IFA

Low High Average
Rooster box €330 €380 €350
Rooster10 kg bag €3.70 €4.20 €4.00
Whites box €320 €370 €350
K Pinks 10kg bag €5.00 €5.50 €5.20

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 16:47:04 UTC
