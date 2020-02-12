NASDAQ : Pandox AB (publ) year-end report January–December 2019

Pandox AB (publ) year-end report January-December 2019

Strengthened pan-European position October-December 2019 · Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 810 (749). For comparable units the increase was 4.4 percent, adjusted for currency effects · Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 716 (627), MSEK 700 excluding the effect of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 3.7 percent, adjusted for currency effects · Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 159 (165), MSEK 150 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the decrease was 18.5 percent, adjusted for currency effects · EBITDA amounted to MSEK 831 (749), MSEK 805 excluding the effects of IFRS 16 · Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 651 (485) · Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.70 (2.90) · Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 1,291 (775) · Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.30 (4.63) · Pandox completed a directed cash-based share issue and raised approximately MSEK 3,000 January-December 2019 · Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 3,129 (2,971). For comparable units, the increase was 2.3 percent, adjusted for currency effects · Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 2,764 (2,517), MSEK 2,706 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 1.9 percent, adjusted for currency effects · Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 625 (540), MSEK 599 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was 1.5 percent, adjusted for currency effects · EBITDA amounted to MSEK 3,215 (2,909), MSEK 3,128 excluding the effects of IFRS 16 · Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 2,161 (1,893) · Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 12.74 (11.28) · Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 2,700 (2,823) · Earnings per share amounted to SEK 15.91 (16.83) · The Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of SEK 3.60 (4.70) per share, a total of MSEK 662 (787) Attachment: Year-end report January-December 2019 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 708 46 02 02 Liia Nõu, CFO, +46 (0) 702 37 44 04 Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40 This information is information that Pandox AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above 12 February 2020 at 07:00 CET. About Pandox Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio comprises 156 hotels with approximately 35,000 hotel rooms in 15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to leading hotel operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

