NASDAQ : Pandox AB (publ) year-end report January–December 2019

02/12/2020 | 01:09am EST
Pandox AB (publ) year-end report January-December 2019 
Strengthened pan-European position

October-December 2019

  · Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 810 (749). For comparable
units the increase was 4.4 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 716 (627),
MSEK 700 excluding the effect of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was
3.7 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 159 (165),
MSEK 150 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the decrease was
18.5 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · EBITDA amounted to MSEK 831 (749), MSEK 805 excluding the effects of IFRS 16
  · Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 651 (485)
  · Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.70 (2.90)
  · Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 1,291 (775)
  · Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.30 (4.63)
  · Pandox completed a directed cash-based share issue and raised approximately
MSEK 3,000

January-December 2019

  · Revenue from Property Management amounted to MSEK 3,129 (2,971). For
comparable units, the increase was 2.3 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · Net operating income from Property Management amounted to MSEK 2,764
(2,517), MSEK 2,706 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the
increase was 1.9 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · Net operating income from Operator Activities amounted to MSEK 625 (540),
MSEK 599 excluding the effects of IFRS 16. For comparable units the increase was
1.5 percent, adjusted for currency effects
  · EBITDA amounted to MSEK 3,215 (2,909), MSEK 3,128 excluding the effects of
IFRS 16
  · Cash earnings amounted to MSEK 2,161 (1,893)
  · Cash earnings per share amounted to SEK 12.74 (11.28)
  · Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 2,700 (2,823)
  · Earnings per share amounted to SEK 15.91 (16.83)
  · The Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of SEK 3.60 (4.70) per share,
a total of MSEK 662 (787)


Attachment: Year-end report January-December 2019


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 708 46 02 02
Liia Nõu, CFO, +46 (0) 702 37 44 04
Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

This information is information that Pandox AB (publ) is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above 12 February
2020 at 07:00 CET.

About Pandox
Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on
sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel
property portfolio comprises 156 hotels with approximately 35,000 hotel rooms in
15 countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property Management, which
comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to leading hotel
operators, and Operator Activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by
Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and
the company's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.pandox.se

Attachments:
02113882.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 06:08:01 UTC
