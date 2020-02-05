NASDAQ : Peab Year-end report January – December 2019

Peab Year-end report January - December 2019
Stable business and proposal for extra distribution of real estate company
October - December 2019
· Net sales SEK 15,312 million (14,845)
· Operating profit SEK 755 million (863). Charged with
SEK 47 million for acquisition of remaining shares in Smidmek
· Operating margin 4.9 percent (5.8)
· Pre-tax profit SEK 724 million (839)
· Earnings per share SEK 2.00 (2.39)
· Orders received SEK 12,096 million (10,451)
· Cash flow before financing SEK 552 million (949)
January - December 2019
· Net sales SEK 54,008 million (52,233)
· Operating profit SEK 2,568 million (2,573)
· Operating margin 4.8 percent (4.9)
· Pre-tax profit SEK 2,510 million (2,518)
· Earnings per share SEK 7.09 (7.12)
· Orders received SEK 44,130 million (51,087) and
order backlog SEK 42,494 million (45,819)
· Cash flow before financing SEK -551 million (-1,021)
· Net debt SEK 7,507 million (3,551). Excluding
additional IFRS 16, Leases net debt was SEK 6,743 million
· Equity/assets ratio 31.7 percent (30.4). Excluding
additional IFRS 16, Leases the equity/assets ratio
was 32.3 percent
· The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (4.20) per share
· The Board proposes an extra distribution of a real estate company according
to Lex Asea
'Net sales in Peab grew by over three percent in 2019 to SEK 54 billion and
adjusted for costs for acquisitions as well as eliminations, profitability has
been strengthened. The proposed extra distribution demonstrates Peab's capacity
to, through our four collaborating business areas, generate substantial results
for our shareholders. At the same time it creates the foundation for even more
value creation in two separate companies in the future. Based on stable market
prospects we are moving ahead in 2020 by finalizing the YIT operations
acquisition, which is expected to be completed during the first half-year', says
Peab´s CEO Jesper Göransson.
Peab is a leading Nordic construction and civil engineering company with about
15,000 employees and about SEK 54 billion in net sales. The Group has
strategically placed offices in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Company headquarters
are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed
on NASDAQ Stockholm.
