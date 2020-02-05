NASDAQ : Peab Year-end report January – December 2019

Peab Year-end report January - December 2019

Stable business and proposal for extra distribution of real estate company October - December 2019 · Net sales SEK 15,312 million (14,845) · Operating profit SEK 755 million (863). Charged with SEK 47 million for acquisition of remaining shares in Smidmek · Operating margin 4.9 percent (5.8) · Pre-tax profit SEK 724 million (839) · Earnings per share SEK 2.00 (2.39) · Orders received SEK 12,096 million (10,451) · Cash flow before financing SEK 552 million (949) January - December 2019 · Net sales SEK 54,008 million (52,233) · Operating profit SEK 2,568 million (2,573) · Operating margin 4.8 percent (4.9) · Pre-tax profit SEK 2,510 million (2,518) · Earnings per share SEK 7.09 (7.12) · Orders received SEK 44,130 million (51,087) and order backlog SEK 42,494 million (45,819) · Cash flow before financing SEK -551 million (-1,021) · Net debt SEK 7,507 million (3,551). Excluding additional IFRS 16, Leases net debt was SEK 6,743 million · Equity/assets ratio 31.7 percent (30.4). Excluding additional IFRS 16, Leases the equity/assets ratio was 32.3 percent · The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (4.20) per share · The Board proposes an extra distribution of a real estate company according to Lex Asea 'Net sales in Peab grew by over three percent in 2019 to SEK 54 billion and adjusted for costs for acquisitions as well as eliminations, profitability has been strengthened. The proposed extra distribution demonstrates Peab's capacity to, through our four collaborating business areas, generate substantial results for our shareholders. At the same time it creates the foundation for even more value creation in two separate companies in the future. Based on stable market prospects we are moving ahead in 2020 by finalizing the YIT operations acquisition, which is expected to be completed during the first half-year', says Peab´s CEO Jesper Göransson. For further information, please contact: Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through Kajsa Jacobsson, Press Officer Peab, +46 725-33 34 84 This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at February 5, 2020, 4:01 p.m. CET. Peab is a leading Nordic construction and civil engineering company with about 15,000 employees and about SEK 54 billion in net sales. The Group has strategically placed offices in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

