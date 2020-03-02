Log in
NASDAQ : Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

03/02/2020 | 03:34am EST
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Inside information Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 2 March 2020
Announcement no. 23/2020

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)


Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment

Attachments:
23_FortIndf20200228JYK.xml

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:32:11 UTC
