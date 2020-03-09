NASDAQ : Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Log in
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Inside information Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
To

NASDAQ Copenhagen 		Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622

9 March 2020

Company Announcement No 17/2020

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 6 March 2020. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments

Attachments:
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 17-2020.XML
Nr. 17_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser pr. 06.03.2020_uk.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:36 UTC
