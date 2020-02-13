Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board of TietoEVRY Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 26 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST
Proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board of TietoEVRY Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 26 March 2020 
TietoEVRY Corporation        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        13 February 2020
13.00 EET

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of TietoEVRY Corporation proposes to the
Annual General Meeting that the meeting would decide as follows:

1 Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the Board
of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting will be annual fees as
follows, taking into consideration the recent merger between Tieto and EVRY: EUR
125 000 (current EUR 98 000) to the Chairperson, EUR 70 000 (current EUR 58 000)
to the Deputy Chairperson and EUR 53 000 (current EUR 38 000) to the ordinary
members of the Board of Directors. In addition to these fees it is proposed that
the Chairperson of a permanent Board Committee receives an annual fee of EUR 20
000 and a member of a permanent Board Committee receives an annual fee of EUR 10
000. It is also proposed that the Board members elected by the Annual General
meeting will be paid EUR 800 for each Board meeting and for each permanent or
temporary committee meeting. Further, it is proposed that the remuneration for
employee representatives elected as ordinary members of the Board of Directors
will be an annual fee of EUR 15 000.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is of the opinion that increasing long-term
shareholding of the Board members will benefit all the shareholders. Every Board
member elected by the Annual General Meeting is expected to over a five-year
period accumulate a shareholding in TietoEVRY that exceeds his/hers one-time
annual remuneration.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board therefore proposes that part of the annual
remuneration may be paid in TietoEVRY Corporation's shares purchased from the
market. An elected member of the Board of Directors may, at his/her discretion,
choose from the following five alternatives:

 1. no cash                  100% in shares
 2. 25% in cash           75% in shares
 3. 50% in cash           50% in shares
 4. 75% in cash           25% in shares
 5. 100% in cash         no shares

The shares will be acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board
within two weeks from the release of the interim report 1 January-31 March 2020
of TietoEVRY Corporation. If the remuneration cannot be delivered at that time
due to insider regulation or other justified reason, the company shall deliver
the shares later or pay the remuneration fully in cash.

Remuneration of the employee representatives elected as the ordinary members in
the Board of Directors will be paid in cash only.

2 Number of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that
the Board of Directors shall have ten members elected by the Annual General
Meeting.

3 Composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that
the current Board members Tomas Franzén, Salim Nathoo, Harri-Pekka Kaukonen,
Timo Ahopelto, Rohan Haldea, Liselotte Hägertz Engstam, Niko Pakalén, Endre
Rangnes and Leif Teksum be re-elected and in addition, Katharina Mosheim
proposed to be elected as a new Board member. The Shareholders' Nomination Board
proposes that Tomas Franzén shall be re-elected as the Chairperson of the Board
of Directors.

It was noted that the term of office of the Board members ends at the close of
the next Annual General Meeting. All the proposed candidates have given their
consent to being elected.

Katharina Mosheim (born 1976), an Austrian citizen, is co-owner and CEO of Alpha
Pianos AS which develops and produces evolutionary digital music instruments.
She has earlier acted in various executive and managerial positions in Telia,
Accenture and Capgemini in Norway and the Nordics, as well as Nokia Siemens
Networks and Siemens Mobile Phones. Katharina Mosheim holds a Ph.D. (Business
Administration) from Karl-Franzens University in Graz, Austria.

The biographical details of the candidates and information on their holdings
shall be available on TietoEVRY's website at www.tietoevry.com/cv.

In addition to the above candidates, the company's personnel has elected four
members, each with a personal deputy, to the Board of Directors. Tommy Sander
Aldrin (deputy Sigmund Ørjavik), Ola Hugo Jordhøy (deputy Sigve Sandvik Lærdal),
Anders Palklint (deputy Robert Spinelli) ja Ilpo Waljus (deputy Jenni Tyynelä)
are appointed to the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2022.

4 Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting 2010 of TietoEVRY Corporation decided to establish a
Shareholders' Nomination Board to prepare proposals for the election and
remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General
Meeting.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board comprises four members nominated by the
largest shareholders and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. The largest
shareholders of the company were determined on the basis of shareholdings
registered in the Finnish and Swedish book-entry systems on 31 August 2019. The
composition was revised on the basis of the shareholdings registered in the
Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish book-entry systems on 9 December 2019 after the
merger between EVRY ASA and Tieto Corporation.

The composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board having prepared the
proposal for AGM 2020 is the following:

Martin Oliw, Partner, Cevian Capital AB,
Gabriele Cipparrone, Partner, Apax Partners LLP,
Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy,
Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance
Company, and
Tomas Franzén, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, TietoEVRY Corporation.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board shall report in the Annual General Meeting on
how its work was conducted.

For further information, please contact:
Esa Hyttinen, Deputy General Counsel, tel. +358 20 727 1764, +358 40 766 6196,
email esa.hyttinen (at) tieto.com

TIETOEVRY CORPORATION
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Oslo Børs
Principal Media

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading
digital services and software company with local presence and global
capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.
Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The
company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than
90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its
shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo
Børs. www.tietoevry.com (https://www.tietoevry.com/en/)

Attachments:
02135212.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:05:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :1) Change to Half Yearly Disclosure of Financial Results and 2) Change in Financial Year End
PU
06:26aBRILLIANT CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on the Group's Business Operations due to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia
PU
06:26aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PU
06:26aEMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:21aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial in the PRC for Self-Developed Innovative Patented Drug "Anaprazole Sodium" and Inclusion of "Huineng" into the National Reimbursement Drug List
PU
06:21aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Directorate change
PU
06:21aLEVI STRAUSS : FormSC 13G
PU
06:21aBAIC MOTOR : Connected transaction in relation to the capital increase to baic finance co.
PU
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Industry Solutions from Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Hemp and Cannabis Powders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
2SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group