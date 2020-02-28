NASDAQ : QT GROUP OYJ - Managers' Transactions

QT GROUP OYJ - Managers' Transactions
Stock Exchange Release February 28, 2020 11:00 am
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pälsi, Mika
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Qt Group Oyj
LEI: 743700GO2XU2ZYYDKW67
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GO2XU2ZYYDKW67_20200227103701_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000198031
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 4,84000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 4,84000 EUR
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
Qt Group Plc
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:03:15 UTC