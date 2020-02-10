NASDAQ : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares

In accordance with article 19 of Market Abuse Regulation, Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in the company's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nudas Veritas AS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Closely associated to Petter Holth, Head of Nordic Waterproofing Norway b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S b) LEI 549300EJEXC4KOSUI651 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares, Identification code: ISIN DK0060738409 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 101.5438 per share 63,920 shares d) Aggregated information: Volume 63,920 shares; Price: 6,490,680 SEK; Average price SEK 101.5438 per share e) Date of transaction: 2020-02-07 f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Jonas Olin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: CFO & IR, Member of the Management team of Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S b) LEI 549300EJEXC4KOSUI651 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares, Identification code: ISIN DK0060738409 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 104.3490 per share 5,000 shares SEK 104.0000 per share 5,000 shares SEK 104.0907 per share 5,000 shares SEK 104.0000 per share 2,500 shares SEK 104.0000 per share 2,500 shares SEK 104.0000 per share 5,000 shares SEK 104.0000 per share 5,000 shares SEK 104.4000 per share 5,000 shares d) Aggregated information: Volume 35,000 shares; Price: 3,644,199 SEK; Average price SEK 104.1200 per share e) Date of transaction: 2020-02-10 f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO For further information, please contact: Jonas Olin, CFO and investor relations Telephone: +46 708 29 14 54 E-mail: jonas.olin@nordicwaterproofing.com Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. Nordic Waterproofing also provides installation services through wholly-owned subsidiaries In Finland and through part-owned franchise companies in Denmark. The Company markets its products and solutions under more than ten brands, all with an extensive heritage, most of which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in waterproofing in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phønix Tag Materialer, Kerabit, Nortett, SealEco, Distri Pond, SPT-Painting, Taasinge Elementer, RVT and Veg Tech. Nordic Waterproofing is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.

