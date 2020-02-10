Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:43pm EST
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares 
In accordance with article 19 of Market Abuse Regulation, Nordic Waterproofing
Holding A/S, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following
transactions in the company's shares made by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
associated

a) Name: Nudas Veritas AS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status:  Closely associated to Petter Holth, Head of Nordic
Waterproofing Norway

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

b) LEI 549300EJEXC4KOSUI651

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares,
Identification code: ISIN DK0060738409
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

       Price(s)           Volume(s)
SEK 101.5438 per share  63,920 shares

d) Aggregated information: Volume 63,920 shares; Price: 6,490,680 SEK; Average
price SEK 101.5438 per share

e) Date of transaction: 2020-02-07
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
associated

a) Name: Jonas Olin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status:  CFO & IR, Member of the Management team of Nordic
Waterproofing Holding A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S

b) LEI 549300EJEXC4KOSUI651

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares,
Identification code: ISIN DK0060738409
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

       Price(s)          Volume(s)
SEK 104.3490 per share  5,000 shares

SEK 104.0000 per share  5,000 shares

SEK 104.0907 per share  5,000 shares

SEK 104.0000 per share  2,500 shares

SEK 104.0000 per share  2,500 shares

SEK 104.0000 per share  5,000 shares

SEK 104.0000 per share  5,000 shares

SEK 104.4000 per share  5,000 shares

d) Aggregated information: Volume 35,000 shares; Price: 3,644,199 SEK; Average
price SEK 104.1200 per share

e) Date of transaction: 2020-02-10
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Olin, CFO and investor relations
Telephone: +46 708 29 14 54
E-mail: jonas.olin@nordicwaterproofing.com

Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market
in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for
waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. Nordic Waterproofing also provides
installation services through wholly-owned subsidiaries In Finland and through
part-owned franchise companies in Denmark. The Company markets its products and
solutions under more than ten brands, all with an extensive heritage, most of
which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in waterproofing
in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phønix Tag Materialer,
Kerabit, Nortett, SealEco, Distri Pond, SPT-Painting, Taasinge Elementer, RVT
and Veg Tech. Nordic Waterproofing is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq
Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.

Attachments:
02102772.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pAPPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:23pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Final dividend calendar 2019
PU
02:18pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 2/10/2020 - Eight certificates issued by Erste Bank Group AG will start trading as of February 11th
PU
02:18pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
02:18pUTILITY TRAILER MANUFACTURING CO. : Announces a Record-Breaking Year in Trailer Production
BU
02:17pNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pJONES SODA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pPETROGAS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pGENERAL FINANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pLITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS : Receives TSX Venture Conditional Approval for Lost Sheep Mine Acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production - source
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group