NASDAQ : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S' shares
In accordance with article 19 of Market Abuse Regulation, Nordic Waterproofing
Holding A/S, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following
transactions in the company's shares made by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
associated
a) Name: Martin Ellis
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status: President and CEO of Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S
b) LEI 549300EJEXC4KOSUI651
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares,
Identification code: ISIN DK0060738409
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
SEK 110.0000 per share 90,000 shares
d) Aggregated information: Volume 90,000 shares; Price: 9.900.000 SEK; Average
price SEK 110.0000 per share
e) Date of transaction: 2020-02-18
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
Following the transaction above, Martin Ellis remains the owner of 276,270
shares in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Jonas Olin, CFO and investor relations
Telephone: +46 708 29 14 54
E-mail: jonas.olin@nordicwaterproofing.com
Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market
in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for
waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. Nordic Waterproofing also provides
installation services through wholly-owned subsidiaries In Finland and through
part-owned franchise companies in Denmark. The Company markets its products and
solutions under more than ten brands, all with an extensive heritage, most of
which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in waterproofing
in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phønix Tag Materialer,
Kerabit, Nortett, SealEco, Distri Pond, SPT-Painting, Taasinge Elementer, RVT
and Veg Tech. Nordic Waterproofing is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq
Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.
Attachments:
02189438.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:18:02 UTC