NASDAQ : Result of the auction of 1.75 per cent DGB 2025 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

02/19/2020 | 04:38am EST
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of 1.75 per cent DGB 2025 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23138 DGB 1.75% 15/11/2025 2,440 400
 113.64 100 % -0.58 % p.a.
99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029 6,400 2,340 108.78 100 % -0.38 % p.a.
Total 8,840 2,740

Settlement: 21 February 2020

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 09:37:04 UTC
