NASDAQ : Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 November 2019

11/28/2019 | 04:23am EST
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 November 2019

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 17454 DKT 02/03/20 I 11,860 9,560 -0.770 100 % 100.1950
98 17538 DKT 02/06/20 II 1,500 1,500
 -0.750 100 % 100.3827
Total 13,360 11,060

The sale will settle 2 December 2019

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:22:03 UTC
