NASDAQ : Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 November 2019

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 28 November 2019
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|
ISIN
|
Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|
Sale
|
Stop-rate (per cent)
|
Pro-rata
|
Price
|
98 17454 DKT 02/03/20 I
|
11,860
|
9,560
|
-0.770
|
100 %
|
100.1950
|
98 17538 DKT 02/06/20 II
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
-0.750
|
100 %
|
100.3827
|
Total
|
13,360
|
11,060
|
|
|
The sale will settle 2 December 2019
