NASDAQ : Results of additional issuance of RIKB 21 0805

02/25/2020 | 10:35am EST
Government Debt Management
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Results of additional issuance of RIKB 21 0805

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 21 February, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 21 0805 for 42.5 m.kr. nominal value. Settlement date is 26 February 2020 and the total outstanding nominal value of the series will then be 19,956,500,000 kr.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 15:34:08 UTC
