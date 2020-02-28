Log in
NASDAQ : S&P Global Ratings affirm Landsvirkjun's credit ratings

02/28/2020 | 08:35am EST
Landsvirkjun
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange S&P Global Ratings affirm Landsvirkjun's credit ratings

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Landsvirkjun's credit ratings at BBB/A-2. The ratings apply to long- and short-term commitments, with and without the guarantee of collection. Outlook is positive.

Reykjavik, February 28, 2020

For further information please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO.

Phone nr. +354 515 9000, email: rafnar@landsvirkjun.is

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:34:11 UTC
