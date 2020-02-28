NASDAQ : S&P Global Ratings affirm Landsvirkjun's credit ratings

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Landsvirkjun's credit ratings at BBB/A-2. The ratings apply to long- and short-term commitments, with and without the guarantee of collection. Outlook is positive.

Reykjavik, February 28, 2020

