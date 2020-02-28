NASDAQ : S&P Global Ratings affirm Landsvirkjun's credit ratings

Landsvirkjun
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
S&P Global Ratings affirm Landsvirkjun's credit ratings
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Landsvirkjun's credit ratings at BBB/A-2. The ratings apply to long- and short-term commitments, with and without the guarantee of collection. Outlook is positive.
Reykjavik, February 28, 2020
For further information please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO.
Phone nr. +354 515 9000, email: rafnar@landsvirkjun.is
