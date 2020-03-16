Log in
NASDAQ : Scandic's Board of Directors proposes to cancel dividend for 2019 in order to improve the financial position

03/16/2020 | 02:41pm EDT
Scandic's Board of Directors proposes to cancel dividend for 2019 in order to improve the financial position 
At an extraordinary Board meeting held on March 16, 2020, the Board of Directors
of Scandic Hotels Group AB resolved to withdraw its earlier dividend proposal to
the Annual General Meeting of 3.70 SEK per share due to the current uncertainty
in the company's business situation. In addition, the Board resolved to postpone
the Annual General Meeting 2020 as well as the publishing dates for the
company's Annual Report and Interim Report for the first quarter 2020.

The decision to cancel the dividend for 2019 is part of a comprehensive action
plan to adapt to the new market situation with significantly lower occupancy as
a result of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scandic is taking a number of vigorous steps to reduce costs. These include
extensive reductions in staffing both in hotel operations and support functions.
Scandic welcomes the government decisions in the Nordic countries that enable
short-term layoffs and postponement of tax payments and fees. Scandic will
temporarily close certain hotels and the company is in constructive discussions
with property owners on how to best manage the current situation.

Due to the current market situation, the Board has decided to postpone
publishing Scandic's Annual Report for 2019 from April 20 to April 30, 2020 and
to publish the company's interim report for the first quarter 2020 from May 5 to
May 29. In addition, the date for Scandic's Annual General Meeting has been
moved from May 11 to June 15, 2020.



For more information, please contact:

Jan Johansson, CFO
Email: jan.johansson@scandichotels.com
Phone: +46 705 758972

Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations
Email:
henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com (henrik.vikstrom@scandichotelsgroup.com)
Phone: +46 709 52 80 06

This information is information that Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) is obliged
to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
above, at 19.35 CET on March 16, 2020.


About Scandic Hotels Group
Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with more than 280
hotels, in operation and under development, in more than 130 destinations. The
company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all
operations and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic
hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the
Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and
the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic
Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com

Attachments:
03161809.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 18:40:24 UTC
