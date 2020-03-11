NASDAQ : Scandic's Nomination Committee proposes Kristina Patek as new Board member

Scandic's Nomination Committee proposes Kristina Patek as new Board member
Prior to Scandic Hotel Group AB's Annual General Meeting, the Nomination
Committee has proposed Kristina Patek as a new member of the Board. At the same
time, the Nomination Committee has announced that Susanne Mørch Koch and Riitta
Savonlahti have declined re-election.
Kristina Patek has been Senior Investment Director at Stena Sessan AB since 2019
and she has also represented Stena Sessan AB on Scandic's Nomination Committee.
Kristina has a broad financial background and solid experience from Board work.
Previously, she was responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions at Tieto Oy, Partner
and Investment Director at Scope Capital, and Investment Manager at Ratos.
Today, she is a member of the Boards of Didner and Gerge Fonder AB and
Bilprovningen AB.
Susanne Mørch Koch and Riitta Savonlahti have communicated to the Nomination
Committee that they have declined re-election to the Board for 2020. The
Nomination Committee proposes that the Annual General Meeting 2020 re-elect all
other current members of the Board, including the Chairman, and that the number
of members of the board be decreased by one.
Scandic's Annual General Meeting will be held on May 11, 2020 at Vasateatern,
Scandic Grand Central, Stockholm. Complete information on the opinion of the
Nomination Committee will be presented on the company's website when the notice
to attend Scandic's Annual General Meeting is published.
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations
Email:
henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com (henrik.vikstrom@scandichotelsgroup.com)
Phone: +46 709 52 80 06
About Scandic Hotels Group
Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with more than 280
hotels, in operation and under development, in more than 130 destinations. The
company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all
operations and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic
hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the
Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and
the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic
Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com
Attachments:
03117972.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:33:09 UTC