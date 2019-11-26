Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:18am EST
Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm 
Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB (the 'Company') has issued a senior secured bond loan
of SEK 400,000,000 on 7 October 2019, within a total framework amount of SEK
500,000,000 with ISIN SE0013122058 (the 'Bonds').

The Company will apply for listing of the Bonds on the Corporate Bond list of
Nasdaq Stockholm. The Bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as
soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus
has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority as competent authority under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the
European Parliament and of the Council. The prospectus will be available on the
Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's
website (www.sollentunastinsenjvab.com).

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Persson, CEO Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB
+46 08 470 50 80, thomas.persson@magnoliabostad.se

This information is information that Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets
Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out above, at 17.15 CET on 26 November 2019.
Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publ (559085-9954) is a joint venture between Magnolia
Bostad and the pension company Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt, and was
formed in 2016 to develop the property Sollentuna Stinsen 2. The company is
located at Sturegatan 6, Stockholm. www.sollentunastinsenjvab.se

Attachments:
11263362.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 16:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aBASWARE OYJ : Solutions Now Live on SAP App Center; Solutions extend e-Invoicing, e-Procurement and AP automation
AQ
11:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc AMENDMENT
PU
11:48aVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Home Equity Line of Credit Special - Now Extended Through Dec. 31st!
PU
11:48aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations
GL
11:47aVISIBER57 CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aKLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from november 21, 2019 to november 25, 2019
GL
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 26 November 2019
AQ
11:46aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 18 Nov au 22 Nov 2019
AQ
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom to construct the new metro for the Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence
AQ
11:46aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Releases New Video Highlighting Investment and Flood Protection Efforts at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group