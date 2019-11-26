NASDAQ : Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB (the 'Company') has issued a senior secured bond loan
of SEK 400,000,000 on 7 October 2019, within a total framework amount of SEK
500,000,000 with ISIN SE0013122058 (the 'Bonds').
The Company will apply for listing of the Bonds on the Corporate Bond list of
Nasdaq Stockholm. The Bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as
soon as possible.
In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus
has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority as competent authority under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the
European Parliament and of the Council. The prospectus will be available on the
Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's
website (www.sollentunastinsenjvab.com).
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Persson, CEO Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB
+46 08 470 50 80, thomas.persson@magnoliabostad.se
This information is information that Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets
Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out above, at 17.15 CET on 26 November 2019.
Sollentuna Stinsen JV AB publ (559085-9954) is a joint venture between Magnolia
Bostad and the pension company Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt, and was
formed in 2016 to develop the property Sollentuna Stinsen 2. The company is
located at Sturegatan 6, Stockholm. www.sollentunastinsenjvab.se
Attachments:
11263362.pdf
