NASDAQ : Status of North Media A/S' share buy-back programme 2020

02/26/2020 | 12:13pm EST
North Media A/S
Changes in company's own shares Status of North Media A/S' share buy-back programme 2020

Company announcement no 07-2020
26 February 2020


As announced in company announcement no 03-20, North Media has launched a share buy-back programme with Danske Bank as lead manager. This programme will expire no later than 30 September 2020.

In continuation thereof, North Media states that Danske Bank has provided information that, at 26 February 2020, Danske Bank has acquired 354,100 shares in North Media at an average share price of DKK 59.83 per share and a total price of DKK 21,185,461.

The acquisition by Danske Bank is equivalent to 1.77% of the North Media's share capital. Consequently, North Media's holding of treasury shares at 26 February 2020 accounts for 9.74% of the share capital.


For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45


This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:12:07 UTC
