NASDAQ : Stockmann Group's Financial Statements Bulletin 2019

02/13/2020 | 01:06am EST
Stockmann Group's Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 
Stockmann Group's adjusted operating result improved in the fourth quarter

STOCKMANN plc, Financial Statement Release 13.2.2020 at 8:00 EET

October-December 2019, continuing operations
- Consolidated revenue was EUR 285.7 million (304.5), down 5.1% in comparable
currency rates.
- Gross margin was 56.6% (55.6).
- Operating result was EUR 22.4 million (-2.8).
- Adjusted operating result was EUR 28.0 million (23.5, or 19.1 excluding Nevsky
Centre).
- Earnings per share were EUR -0.01 (-0.12)
- Adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (0.25).

January-December 2019, continuing operations
- Consolidated revenue was EUR 960.4 million (1 018.8), down 4.5% in comparable
currency rates.
- Gross margin was 56.3% (56.9).
- Operating result was EUR 13.3 million (-5.0).
- Adjusted operating result was EUR 29.0 million (28.4, or 10.4 excluding Nevsky
Centre).
- Earnings per share were EUR -0.84 (-0.68).
- Adjusted earnings per share were EUR -0.63 (-0.22).

The Board of Directors will propose that no dividend be paid for the financial
year 2019.

The Group's 2019 figures include changes due to IFRS 16. Comparison figures for
2018 are not restated. The IFRS 16 items are presented in the table 'Impact of
IFRS 16'.

Guidance for 2020:
Stockmann expects the Group's operating profit to improve clearly in 2020 (2019:
EUR 13.3 million).

CEO Jari Latvanen:
In 2019 major changes took place in Stockmann's businesses. We renewed our
strategy and launched a new clarified vision, mission and values towards the end
of the year. The first effects of our strategic actions and ongoing
transformation are emerging in our financial results.

Revenue in 2019 was EUR 960 million. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 29
million. The positive operating result was achieved through the rejuvenation
program and ongoing savings and the improved performance of both Lindex and
Stockmann. Due to seasonality, most of the year's earnings were achieved in the
fourth quarter.

Lindex had a strong full-year result with increased profitability in all
markets, sales channels and business areas. During the fourth quarter, Lindex's
adjusted operating profit improved due to good gross margin development and cost
control. In August, Stockmann announded that the Board of Director's decided to
investigate strategic alternatives for Lindex ownership. The process is
developing as planned.

In 2019 we made several significant organisational and business decisions that
contributed to lower revenue. The Stockmann division's business remained loss
-making for the full-year, however the last quarter was profitable.

In 2020 we will work decisively towards our main target of returning our
department store business to a sustainable level by 2021. There are several
ongoing projects and reforms to improve the trend and we are proceeding
according to plans. Our target is to improve the Group's operating result in
2020. All steps taken will drive us towards this goal.

KEY FIGURES

Continuing operations              10-12/  10-12/   1-12/    1-12/
                                     2019    2018    2019     2018
Revenue, EUR mill.                  285.7   304.5   960.4  1 018.8
Gross margin, %                      56.6    55.6    56.3     56.9
EBITDA, EUR mill.                    57.2    36.2   153.0     76.0
Adjusted EBITDA, EUR mill.           62.8    37.5   168.6     84.3
Operating result (EBIT), EUR         22.4    -2.8    13.3     -5.0
mill.
Adjusted operating result (EBIT),    28.0    23.5    29.0     28.4
EUR mill.
Net financial items, EUR mill.      -12.3    -9.2   -52.7    -34.6
Result before tax, EUR mill.         10.1   -12.0   -39.3    -39.6
Result for the period, EUR mill.      1.9    -7.0   -54.3    -43.7
Earnings per share,                 -0.01   -0.12   -0.84    -0.68
undiluted and diluted, EUR
Personnel, average                  6 924   7 191   7 002    7 241

Continuing and discontinued        10-12/  10-12/   1-12/    1-12/
operations                           2019    2018    2019     2018
Net earnings per share,             -0.01   -0.14   -0.84    -0.70
undiluted and diluted, EUR
Cash flow from operating             69.9    82.1   102.3     82.9
activities, EUR mill.
Capital expenditure, EUR mill.        9.6     8.2    33.8     29.3
Equity per share, EUR                               11.12    11.71
Net gearing, %                                      112.4     64.5
Equity ratio, %                                      38.1     46.2
Number of shares, undiluted and                    72 049   72 049
diluted, weighted average, 1 000
pc
Return on capital employed,                           0.9     -0.4
rolling 12 months, %

ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY

EUR million                                  10-12/  10-12/  1-12/  1-12/
                                               2019    2018   2019   2018
EBITDA                                         57.2    36.2  153.0   76.0
Adjustments to EBITDA
  Restructuring and transformation measures     5.8     0.1   15.2    3.3
  Gain or loss on sale of properties           -0.3     0.1    0.4   -6.8
  Value adjustment to assets held for sale              1.1          11.9
Adjustments total                               5.5     1.3   15.6    8.4
Adjusted EBITDA                                62.8    37.5  168.6   84.3

EUR million                                  10-12/  10-12/  1-12/  1-12/
                                               2019    2018   2019   2018
Operating result (EBIT)                        22.4    -2.8   13.3   -5.0
Adjustments to EBIT
  Goodwill impairment                                  25.0          25.0
  Restructuring and transformation measures     5.8     0.1   15.2    3.3
  Gain or loss on sale of properties           -0.3     0.1    0.4   -6.8
  Value adjustment to assets held for sale              1.1          11.9
Adjustments total                               5.5    26.3   15.6   33.4
Adjusted operating result (EBIT)               28.0    23.5   29.0   28.4

IMPACT OF IFRS 16

EUR million,       Reported     IFRS  Excluding IFRS 16 items    Reported
quarterly         10-12/201       16               10-12/2019  10-12/2018
                          9    items
                             10-12/2
                                 019
Revenue               285.7     -0.5                    286.2       304.5
EBITDA                 57.2     24.5                     32.8        36.2
Adjusted EBITDA        62.8     24.5                     38.3        37.5
Depreciation           34.8     20.3                     14.5        13.9
Operating result       22.4      4.2                     18.3        -2.8
(EBIT)
Adjusted               28.0      4.2                     23.8        23.5
operating result
(EBIT)
Net financial         -12.3     -6.2                     -6.0        -9.2
items
Net result              1.9     -1.6                      3.5        -8.4
Cash flow from         69.9     18.2                     51.7        82.1
operating
activities

EUR million, YTD   Reported    IFRS 16  Excluding IFRS   Reported
                  1-12/2019      items        16 items  1-12/2018
                             1-12/2019       1-12/2019
Revenue               960.4       -2.1           962.6    1 018.8
EBITDA                153.0      100.0            53.0       76.0
Adjusted EBITDA       168.6      100.0            68.6       84.3
Depreciation          139.6       83.9            55.7       55.9
Operating result       13.3       16.1            -2.8       -5.0
(EBIT)
Adjusted               29.0       16.1            12.9       28.4
operating result
(EBIT)
Net financial         -52.7      -26.1           -26.6      -34.6
items
Net result            -54.3       -7.9           -46.4      -45.2
Assets              2 103.2      505.5         1 597.7    1 827.9
Interest-bearing      900.2      512.8           387.4      543.6
net debt
Cash flow from        102.3       73.9            28.4       82.9
operating
activities

Stockmann uses Alternative Performance Measures according to the guidelines of
the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) to better reflect the
operational business performance and to facilitate comparisons between financial
periods. Gross profit is calculated by deducting the costs of goods sold from
the revenue, and gross margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by the
revenue as a percentage. EBITDA is calculated from the operating result
excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA and
adjusted operating result (EBIT) are measures which exclude non-recurring items
and other adjustments affecting comparability from the reported EBITDA and the
reported operating result (EBIT).

STRATEGY

Lindex's aim is to further strengthen international growth and in particular
digital transformation. Lindex has a strong market position in the Nordics, with
a rapidly growing e-commerce business through its own channels and together with
global online partners, well-performing flexible store network, and improving
profitability. As stated earlier Stockmann continues to investigate strategic
alternatives for Lindex's ownership.

The Stockmann division's two-year rejuvenation process progresses well. The
target is to make Stockmann a marketplace for good life that offers the best and
most inspiring products in fashion, beauty and home. Focus is strongly on
excellent customer service and qualitative customer experiences. The offering is
renewed and the range of sustainable brands is increasing to better meet the
needs of our customers.

Both Stockmann and Lindex continue to systematically develop digital services
and technology solutions to strengthen their multichannel approach. Stockmann is
renewing its department stores in Helsinki and Jumbo and launching a new online
store during the summer 2020.

The Stockmann division's rejuvenation programme which includes cost savings and
other efficiency measures continues as planned. To turn Stockmann's result into
profit, the business requires significant renewal and reduction of costs.

As of 1 July 2019 a new operating model and new structure was introduced, and
approximately 150 positions were ended. As of 1 February 2020, the Stockmann
division simplified its organisation further and launched a new customer and
category based organisation. Savings emerged towards the end of 2019, and will
be clearly evident in the 2020 results. Roughly one third of the targeted
savings was achieved during 2019.

In 2019 Stockmann renegotiated its contracts with several ICT partners and
achieved cost savings. Also a new loyal customer programme was introduced in
October, and marketing efforts are targeted in a new focused way.

OUTLOOK FOR 2020

We expect that the uncertainties in the global economy will remain during 2020.
In 2020, the GDP in Stockmann's main markets is expected to show moderate
growth. We expect the retail market to remain challenging due changes in
consumer behavior and increasing competition, and moderate consumer confidence
indicator.

The rejuvenation programme in Stockmann will continue throughout 2020. Lindex
will continue to drive efficiencies and explore new growth opportunities.
Stockmann expects the Group's operating profit to improve clearly in 2020 (2019:
EUR 13.3 million).

Capital investment projects will be reviewed and decided throughout the year,
the total planned capital expenditure amounts to approximately EUR 45 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Stockmann will publish a separate Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 in
line with the recommendation by the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The
statement will be published during the week starting on 24 February 2020 (week
9).

Financial Statements Bulletin 2019
This company announcement is a summary of the Stockmann's Financial Statements
Bulletin 2019 and includes the most relevant information of the report. The
complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and is also available
on the company's website at stockmanngroup.com (http://www.stockmanngroup.com).

Annual General Meeting 2020
The Annual General Meeting of Stockmann plc will be held on Wednesday 18 March
2020 at 2 p.m. at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki, Finland (address: Mannerheimintie
13). Notice of the Annual General Meeting which includes proposals to the
meeting is published as a separate stock exchange release on 13 February 2020.

Press and analyst briefing and webcast
A press and analyst briefing will be held today, on 13 February 2020 at 10:00
a.m. EET in the Fazer À la Carte restaurant on the 8th floor of Stockmann's
Helsinki city centre department store, Aleksanterinkatu 52 B. The event can be
followed as a live webcast by this link (https://stockmann.videosync.fi/2020-02
-13-full-year-results/register) or on the address
stockmanngroup.com. (http://www.stockmanngroup.com) The recording and
presentation material are available on the company's website after the event.

Further information:
Jari Latvanen, CEO, tel. +358 9 121 5606
Pekka Vähähyyppä, CFO, tel. +358 9 121 3351

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Attachments:
02124878.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:05:03 UTC
