NASDAQ : Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date

Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 17.3.2020 at 13:00 EET Stockmann takes the threat of the Corona virus threat seriously. Due to the current situation and among other things the public meeting restriction ruled by the Finnish Government on 16 March 2020, Stockmann has decided to cancel its Annual General Meeting that was supposed to be held on Wednesday 18 March 2020. Stockmann will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage. Stockmann plc Board of Directors Further information: Lauri Ratia, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 2922 Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850 www.stockmanngroup.com STOCKMANN plc Lauri Ratia Chairman of the Board of Directors Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media