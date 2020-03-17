NASDAQ : Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date

Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date
STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the
Exchange 17.3.2020 at 13:00 EET
Stockmann takes the threat of the Corona virus threat seriously. Due to the
current situation and among other things the public meeting restriction ruled by
the Finnish Government on 16 March 2020, Stockmann has decided to cancel its
Annual General Meeting that was supposed to be held on Wednesday 18 March 2020.
Stockmann will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.
