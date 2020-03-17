Log in
NASDAQ : Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date

03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT
Stockmann cancels tomorrow's Annual General Meeting 2020, and postpones it to a later date 
STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the
Exchange 17.3.2020 at 13:00 EET
Stockmann takes the threat of the Corona virus threat seriously. Due to the
current situation and among other things the public meeting restriction ruled by
the Finnish Government on 16 March 2020, Stockmann has decided to cancel its
Annual General Meeting that was supposed to be held on Wednesday 18 March 2020.
Stockmann will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.
Stockmann plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
Lauri Ratia, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 2922
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
www.stockmanngroup.com
STOCKMANN plc
Lauri Ratia
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:32 UTC
